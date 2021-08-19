Sagarika Suman moves court against Vibhu Agarwal

Vibhu Agarwal, the CEO of 'Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd', has been in the news for quite some time now after a molestation case was filed against him. According to new updates, the victim got arrested.

According to news reports, the victim was arrested from her Versova residence on August 18 by the Lucknow police and will be taken to Lucknow for further investigation.

Apart from this, model Sagarika Shona Suman approached the Mumbai Session court to request the cancellation of the interim anticipatory bail granted to the CEO and the country head Anjali Raina.

"Vibhu Agarwal has managed to get interim anticipatory bail only because the Amboli Police Station has been favouring him from the start. The IO (investigating officer) has been managed. I have complained in writing to the CP (Commissioner of Police) and the Jt CP (Crime), but no action was taken," said the model.

She added, "Firstly, in cases of crimes against women, a lady official should be appointed as the IO, but in this case, which is sensitive, it is surprising that a male officer has been appointed as the IO.

The IO is compromised from

day one. Even the complainant victim has said this on several occasions."

Sagarika further stated that the concept of interim anticipatory bail is completely new and that people with money get all sorts of relief, but the poor languish in jail for months.