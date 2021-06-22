Sadia comes on board for Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan'

Mumbai: 'Shikara' actor Sadia Khateeb recently joined the cast of Akshay Kumar's new movie 'Raksha Bandhan' and announced it on her social media handle.



Sadia Khateeb shared a photo of her and the cast, which looks extremely cute, on her 'Instagram' handle with the caption that says, "Next! This one is for all the brothers and sisters. There is nothing like a bond as special as that. Get ready to witness a story as unique as this bond. The shooting of 'Raksha Bandhan' has begun!"

Akshay Kumar also tweeted about this and said, "Growing up, my sister Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. Aanand L Rai's 'Raksha Bandhan' is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of the shoot begins today. I need your love and best wishes."

'Rakhsha Bandhan' is presented by 'Zee Studios' in association with Alka Hiranandani and Anand L Rai. This film is backed by 'Yellow Production' and will also see Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth playing the role of Akshay Kumar's sisters.

It is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon and will be made under the direction of Aanand L Rai, who is known for his blockbuster hit rom-com movies like 'Zero', 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' and 'Raanjhanaa'.

The actor, who hails from Kashmir, had won many hearts with her performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara'. She is extremely talented and a hardworking actor who is willing to work with all top directors of the industry.