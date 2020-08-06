'Sadak 2' to release on August 28, 2020

Sadak 2' actor Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with her filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt, will be released on 'Disney+ Hotstar' on August 28. The Bollywood actor also shared a poster for the film, which shows her with co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, walking on a highway, facing a mountain.

"'Sadak 2', the road to love streaming on 'Disney+ Hotstar' from August 28," the actor wrote in an 'Instagram' post. 'Sadak 2' is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt.

The upcoming movie is the latest title to join the ever-growing list of films opting for a digital release during the pandemic, which has brought many industries, including entertainment, to a grinding halt. It was announced as a part of 'Disney+ Hotstar's slate of Bollywood acquisitions, which include Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara', Akshay Kumar's 'Laxxmi Bomb', Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase' etc

In a recent interview, producer Mukesh Bhatt had said, "I am compelled to come (on digital platform) because I do not see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer."

'Sadak 2' also stars Pooja Bhatt.