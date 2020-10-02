Sacha takes aim at Trump's America in Borat 2

Hollywood actor Sacha Baron Cohen is back with the sequel to 'Borat'.

The trailer for the second 'Borat' film was released on October 1. The film is titled 'Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm' and the description shows that the full title is 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan'.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the film's title was 'Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan'.

Apparently, the cultural learnings in 'Borat' (2006) did not work. So it is time to deliver a prodigious bribe to the American regime to 'make benefit' Kazakhstan.

Either way, Sacha Baron Cohen is back in his famous (or infamous, depending on people's opinion) Borat avatar. And the film looks absolutely uproarious.

As one can expect, all sorts of crazy, unbelievable and politically incorrect things happen in the trailer. This time, Sacha takes direct aim at the American government under Donald Trump. At one point, he could be seen interrupting the US Vice President Mike Pence's speech while dressed as Trump.

"Michael Penis, I brought the girl for you," says the actor in the film.

The first film had Sacha Baron Cohen disguised as a fictional Kazakh journalist getting Americans to say things on camera that they would not usually say. That is something of Sacha's specialty.

The sequel looks more political and is releasing in time for the US presidential elections. 'Borat 2' starts streaming from October 23.