Sabrina to star in 'Netflix' project 'Alice'

Los Angeles: Singer-actor Sabrina Carpenter is set to headline a musical reimagining based on Lewis Carroll's storybook fantasy 'Alice in Wonderland'.

The 'Netflix' project, titled 'Alice', will also have Carpenter who will produce the film under her newly launched 'At Last Productions' banner.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter', the team behind the popular 'Netflix' dance movie 'Work It' will reunite for the film. Carpenter previously served as an executive producer on the dance movie.

'Alice' is billed as a contemporary take on the classic Carroll story. While details are being kept under wraps, the film will be set against the backdrop of a music festival called 'Wonderland'.

Ross Evans will pen the original screenplay. Along with Carpenter, Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton are producing for book-to-screen banner 'Alloy Entertainment'. 'Alloy'

also backed 'Work It' and is associated with 'Netflix' for its popular thriller series 'You'.