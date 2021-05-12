'Saboteur' star Norman Lloyd passes away at 106

Norman Lloyd, whose role as Dr Daniel Auschlander on TV's 'St. Elsewhere' was a single chapter in a distinguished stage, breathed his last at 106.

Lloyd's son, Michael Lloyd, said his father died on May 11 at his home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Norman's credits stretch from the earliest known US TV drama, 1939′s 'On the Streets of New York' on the nascent 'NBC' network, to 21st-century projects including 'Modern Family' and 'The Practice'.

His most notable film part was as the villain who plummets off the Statue of Liberty in 1942′s 'Saboteur', directed by Hitchcock, who also cast Lloyd in the classic thriller 1945's 'Spellbound'.

The late actor's other movie credits include Jean Renoir's 'The Southerner', Charlie Chaplin's 'Limelight', 'Dead Poets Society' with the late Robin Williams, 'In Her Shoes' with Cameron Diaz and 'Gangs of New York' with Daniel Day-Lewis.

On Broadway, Lloyd played the Fool opposite Louis Calhern's 'King Lear' in 1950, co-starred with Jessica Tandy in the comedy 'Madam' and 'Will You Walk' and Jerry Stiller's directorial 'The Taming of the Shrew' in 1957.

He was also part of Welles' 1937 modern-dress fascist-era production of Julius Caesar that has gone down in history as one of the landmark stage pieces in the American theater. Norman played the small but key role of Cinna the Poet, opposite Welles' Brutus.

His other plays included 'Crime', directed by Elia Kazan and featuring his future wife, Peggy Craven. The couple was married for 75 years until Peggy Lloyd's death in 2011 at 98.