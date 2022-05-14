Saba Azad calls last few months 'electric' for her as an actor
Saba Azad recently made headlines owing to her wonderful performance in 'Rocket Boys'. The actor essayed the role of Pipsi, who is a liberal Parsi woman and a lawyer by profession. The show is set in the backdrop of 1940s and Saba garnered immense appreciation from the critics and audience alike. She definitely did cause a stir in the casting circle that she landed up signing the recently announced film 'Minimum' right after the release of 'Rocket Boys'.
Talking about the how exciting the past few months have been, Saba shared, "The last few months have been electric for me as an actor. 'Rocket Boys' was received beautifully by audiences and critics alike. The whole ride from being cast as Pipsy to the show coming out has been pretty overwhelming really. It's the kind of project any actor would kill to be a part of. I signed 'Minimum' soon after 'Rocket' was released and it's been prep time ever since because I'm acting in a language that isn't my own it's like being in a workshop every day with a very steep learning curve which is so exciting for me as an actor."
Saba's talents are not just restricted to acting but she is a trained dancer and a professional singer. She has given her musical contributions to many films. Aazad had also started her own electronic band Madboy/Mink with Imaad Shah in 2012.
'Minimum' which was recently announced; Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni will be part of the leading cast along with Saba in the immigrant drama, which will be jointly produced by Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films. The shoot of the film begins in June. It will be helmed by Rumana Molla.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb resigns, BJP picks Manik Saha as leader of ...14 May 2022 12:52 PM GMT
Mundka fire: Long wait for families of missing persons14 May 2022 12:45 PM GMT
Dr Krishna Saksena's book 'LIFE' released14 May 2022 8:34 AM GMT
Historic Khadi centre in Tawang to revive silk industry14 May 2022 8:33 AM GMT
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, among seven actors to star in Zoya...14 May 2022 8:31 AM GMT