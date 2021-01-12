Ryan's Deadpool to be a part of MCU phase four

Kevin Feige, President, 'Marvel Studios' confirmed the news that Deadpool will join Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) phase four and that he will also have his standalone movie.

In an interview with 'Collider', Feige revealed that Deadpool will be in the universe and he will be R-rated. He further stated that the script is in place and Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds had already started is going through the script.

"Ryan is a very busy and very successful actor. We have got a number of things we have already announced that we now have to make, but it is exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life," informed Kevin.

On his 'Instagram' handle, Reynolds shared a screenshot of a headline giving a 'Deadpool 3' update and joked about Bambi.

"First order of business: Find the guy who killed Bambi's mom," read the actor's post.

On 'Twitter', the actor wrote, "Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 and 2 and told them it was 'Deadpool' 1 and 2."