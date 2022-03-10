Ryan Reynolds does not want to direct movies

Ryan Reynolds, star of the upcoming film 'The Adam Project', revealed why he is not interested in directing. Reynolds re-teamed with 'Free Guy' filmmaker Shawn Levy, who previously directed the 'Night at the Museum' trilogy and numerous episodes of Netflix's 'Stranger Things'.

Reynolds was asked whether directing interested him after his wife, Blake Lively, directed Taylor Swift's video in a recent interview with 'Collider' to promote 'The Adam Project'.

Reynolds was quick to reply, saying, "It genuinely does not."

He then explained why, noting that producing, narrating and performing all pique his interest since he enjoys the creative process while also having someone to bounce ideas off of. While Reynolds seemed open to co-directing anything with Levy in the future, he believes that directing alone would be 'idiotic'.

Reynolds said as per 'Screenrant', "If I could direct something with Shawn Levy down the road someday, that would be nice. But no, I love the position I'm in. I love that I get to work with folks that I get to work with. I also just really feel like, why would I deprive myself of that amazing collaborator? I just think that is so important in everything that I do. I do not even pretend to be a person who is just unilaterally deciding this or that."

Reynolds is unlikely to take the director's chair anytime soon, but he has plenty of projects on the horizon to keep him occupied. Most importantly, the long-awaited 'Deadpool 3' has been announced.