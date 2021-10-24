Ryan Gosling in final talks to play Ken in 'Barbie'

Barbie', starring Margot Robbie, seems to have found its Ken. According to 'Deadline', Ryan Gosling is in final talks to portray the famous 'Mattel' figure in 'Warner Bros' film based on the popular doll line. Greta Gerwig is directing the film and Robbie plays the title character.

However, given his hectic schedule, Gosling first declined the role, but as pre-production went on and the studio insisted on his being their sole option, an opening in his calendar arose, enabling him to join on. With Gosling on board, the project seems to be on the approach of being greenlit, with production set to begin in early 2022. The script was co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

Meanwhile, plot specifics are unclear at this moment, but considering Gerwig's track record as a filmmaker, one can anticipate this to be a unique take on the narrative of the doll. However, as per 'Deadline', Robbie is producing the picture alongside LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley, Mattel's Robbie Brenner and David Heyman under her 'LuckyChap Entertainment' brand. Executive producers include Josey McNamara of LuckyChap and Ynon Kreiz of 'Mattel'.

In terms of Gosling, the part maybe some of the most accurate casting in recent years and it is likely to excite fans even more about what to anticipate from this film. The Oscar-nominated actor just completed filming on the 'Netflix' action film 'The Gray Man', in which he co-stars with Chris Evans and is directed by the Russo Brothers. According to 'Deadline', Gosling is repped by 'CAA'

and 'Sloane'.