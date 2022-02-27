Ryan, Blake extend support to Ukrainian refugees

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are stepping up and encouraging fans to help Ukrainian refugees who have been forced to flee their homes amid the Russian invasion.

The couple took to social media to pledge that they will be matching donations and urged fans to contribute amid the crisis via the USA for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Sharing a note on his social media, Reynolds wrote, "In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighbouring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we will match it up to 1,000,000 dollars, creating double the support."

He also added the link to the United Nations' refugee donation website in his tweet.

Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, also took to 'Instagram' to share a similar message where she added, "Ryan Reynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to UNHCR up to 1,000,000 dollars. Link in bio to donate."

"UNHCR is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours. UNHCR is providing life-saving aid and also working with neighbouring countries to ensure protection for these families," she added.

Lively also re-posted an image from the UNHCR showing a child being held and reaching out to another person's waiting arms, a moving image that has been showing what the situation has been like for refugees fleeing Ukraine.