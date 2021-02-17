Ruth E Carter to receive star on Walk of Fame

Los Angeles: Veteran costume designer Ruth E Carter, who became the first African American to win best costume design Academy Award for Marvel blockbuster 'Black Panther', will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 60-year-old designer, who was previously nominated for an Oscar for creating the looks for Spike Lee's 'Malcom X' and Steven Spielberg's historical drama 'Amistad', will receive the star on February 25.

The official Twitter account of Hollywood Walk of Fame, the famous sidewalk known for immortalising members of the entertainment industry, made the announcement on Tuesday night.

"Motion Picture Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame via a virtual star ceremony on February 25, at 11:30 am on http://walkoffame.com," the tweet read.

A Hampton University graduate, Carter has over 40 films to her credit and has worked closely with directors, including Lee, Spielberg and John Singleton.

Her costumes on 2018's "Black Panther" were inspired by many traditional African garments, including those of the Maasai and Ndebele people.

She travelled to southern Africa to draw aesthetic inspirations and received permission to incorporate traditional Lesotho designs into the film's costumes.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, 'Black Panther' went on to become a cultural phenomenon as it was the first Marvel film to be led by a person of colour, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last year following a four-year private battle with cancer.

Carter has also designed costumes for the upcoming comedy 'Coming 2 America', starring Eddie Murphy.