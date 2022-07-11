Russo Brothers to visit India soon
Mumbai: Director duo Joe and Anthony Russo will be in India for the premiere of their upcoming 'Netflix' film 'The Gray Man', the streamer said.
The filmmakers, known for Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame', will join superstar Dhanush at the event to be held in Mumbai.
The Russo Brothers shared the news with their Indian fans in a video message posted by 'Netflix India' on its official 'Twitter' page.
"Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we are so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie 'The Gray Man'. Get ready India, see you soon," the directors said in the clip.
Dhanush, whose character in 'The Gray Man' is described as a 'lethal force', also talked about the experience of working on the much-anticipated action thriller.
"It was incredible. This movie is a roller coaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people," the National Award winner said in the video.
According to 'Netflix', fans can win tickets to the India premiere of 'The Gray Man' by participating in a contest, from July 12 onwards. They can log on to www.thegrayman.in to participate.
'The Gray Man' is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), also known as, Sierra Six, who is plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy, played by Billy Bob Thornton.
