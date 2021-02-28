Russo brothers convinced Sony to cast Tom Holland

Filmmakers-brothers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo shared a revelation that they had tried hard to convince film production house 'Sony' to cast British actor Tom Holland as comic superhero Spider-Man.

'The Avengers: Endgame' directors said that while 'Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige was very enthusiastic about Holland's casting, but people at 'Sony', which owns the film rights to 'Spider-Man', were not sure about their choice.

"We talked with Feige at 'Marvel' about Holland and he got excited and then we went to 'Sony' and they were like, 'Let us think about it for a minute.' We could tell we were meeting resistance from 'Sony'. So we brought Holland back and we were relentless in our pursuit of jamming him down the throat of the studio who owns this IP. It came down to a fight, yet 'Sony' just kept dragging their feet," said Joe.

Anthony added, "It was the first time 'Spider-Man' had ever been cast as an actual teenager, right, which was very important to us as there was a distinct nervousness of casting a kid."

Tom Holland finally got the role after giving a screen test with 'Iron Man' star Robert Downey Jr.