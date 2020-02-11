Ruffalo to star in 'Parasite' series
Los Angeles: Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo is reportedly being eyed to star in 'Parasite' TV series, based on Bong Joon Ho's best picture Oscar winner.
Set at HBO, Bong and "Succession" executive producer Adam McKay will adapt the South Korean language film for the small screen in a six-hour long project.
A source told Collider that Ruffalo, popularly known for essaying Bruce Banner/ The Hulk in Marvel Cinematic Universe, was directly contacted by Bong to play one of the leads in the show. Plot details for the series remain scarce, and the characters will not necessarily mirror those in the film.
According to the outlet, the news on Ruffalo's probable casting was kept on hold till the Academy Awards were announced over the weekend.
When HBO was reached for comment over the weekend, a spokesperson for the network said any speculation on the casting was "wildly premature" this early in the process.
"The HBO limited series inspired by Parasite is in the early stages of development, and to speculate on any characters or casting is wildly premature," HBO said in a statement.
Parasite shattered a 92-year Oscars history as it became the first non-English language film to earn the best picture trophy. It was also South Korea's first ever win.
The film also emerged the biggest winner of the night as it also scooped Oscars in original screenplay, international film and directing.
