Rubina emerges as the winner of 'Bigg Boss 14'

Mumbai: On the finale night of the reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 14, TV actor Rubina Dilaik not only beat nemesis and singer Rahul Vaidya but also emerged as the winner.

Rubina Dilaik is known for starring on TV serials such as 'Chotti Bahu' and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was the host of the reality TV show, had announced the winner from the show's set put up in suburban Mumbai's 'Filmcity'.

33-year-old Rubina made her entrance into the house with her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla and remained an audience favourite right from the show's debut in October 2020.

From revelations about her rocky marriage, rivalry with Vaidya to her aggressive attitude, Dilaik was one of the most popular contestants on the show.

Besides Dilaik and Vaidya, the other three finalists of the show were actors Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant.

Tamboli, who re-entered the show after being evicted, was the second runner-up, followed by Goni, who stood fourth.

Sawant was the first to leave during the finale as she took Rs 14 lakh prize money that was up for grabs by the five finalists. She had entered season 14 as a 'challenger' along with TV personalities Vikas Gupta, Kashmeera Shah, Manu Punjabi and Arshi Khan.

The finale saw special appearances by veteran actor Dharmendra and dancer-actor Nora Fatehi.