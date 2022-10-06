RRR's Oscar campaign kicks off with a bang

Director SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has been submitted in all major categories for next year's Oscars, a 'Variance Films' representative confirmed to a leading media house. RRR's Oscar campaign was officially launched on September 30 with a massive screening at Los Angeles' Chinese Theatre.

The categories, in which 'RRR' has been submitted, are 'Best Picture' (DVV Danayya), 'Best Director' (Rajamouli), 'Best Actor' (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), 'Screenplay', 'Score', 'Editing', 'Cinematography', 'Sound', 'Production Design', 'VFX' to name a few. Alia Bhatt will compete in the 'Best Actress' category, while Ajay Devgn will compete in the 'Best Supporting Actor' category. 'Naatu Naatu' has been submitted in the 'Best Original Song' category.

A tweet regarding the same was shared by Los Angeles Times' reporter Jen Yamato.

The epic drama has been received very positively in India and abroad, particularly in the US, where prominent actors and directors have flocked to their nearby cinemas to experience the film. Currently, the feature is getting a whole lot of love from Japan. Recently, Jr NTR took to 'Twitter' to share a post regarding the same as he interacted with some Japanese media.

The actor had shared a photo of himself, seated in front of the laptop as he chatted with Japanese media. "Reliving the experience of 'RRR' with the Japanese media. Thanks for all the love and admiration," tweeted the actor.

'RRR' was not only a big box office success but also garnered critical acclaim. The movie starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters, with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn making extended cameos.