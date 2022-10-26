'RRR' wins 'Best International Film' award at 50th Saturn Awards

SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' has won the 'Best International Film award' at the 50th Saturn Awards. It was nominated in multiple categories, including 'Best International Film', 'Best Action Adventure' and 'Best Director'.

While Rajamouli was not there to receive the honour, an AV was played in which he was seen giving a thank you speech.

"I am so glad that our film 'RRR' has won the Saturn Award in the 'Best International Film' category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We're super elated. This is also my second Saturn Award. The first one I got for 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'. I wish I was there in person, but due to my prior commitments related to 'RRR' promotions in Japan, unfortunately, I am not able to attend. I would like to congratulate all the other winners. Hope you are having a great time. Have fun, namaste," the director said in a video shared by the 'Twitter' handle of Saturn Awards.

In the 'Action Adventure' category, the feature was competing with 'Death on the Nile', 'F9: The Fast Saga', 'No Time to Die', 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'West Side Story'. Meanwhile, it was in the running for 'Best International Film' award with movies like 'Downton Abbey: A New Era', 'Eiffel', 'I'm Your Man', 'Riders of Justice' and 'Silent Night'.

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli was competing for the 'Best Director' trophy against Guillermo del Toro ('Nightmare Alley'), Joseph Kosinski ('Top Gun: Maverick'), Jordan Peele ('Nope'), Matt Reeves ('The Batman'), Steven Spielberg ('West Side Story') and Jon Watts ('Spider-Man: No Way Home').