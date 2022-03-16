'RRR will impact the box office collection of Bachchhan Pandey'

Akshay Kumar, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film 'Bachchhan Pandey', recently opened up about the possible impact of 'RRR' release on the box office collection of his film.

In an interview with a news portal, Akshay said that owing to the pandemic, a lot of films are going to clash. According to him, every movie is going to impact each other. He added that the business of the movie is going down by 30 percent to 40 percent. Although the actor calls it an unfortunate thing, he added that one has to deal with it.

Elaborating further, Akshay recalled how they released the film even during theatres with 50 percent occupancy. According to him, it had an impact on the film, but you have to go with it. He also added that coming back to normalcy will take another year or more than a year.

Akshay released two films amid the pandemic - 'BellBottom' and 'Sooryavanshi'. The latter, released during Diwali of 2021, was a blockbuster at the box office.