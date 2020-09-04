Royal couple team up with 'Netflix'

Britain's Prince Harry and his American-born wife Meghan signed an exclusive multiyear production deal with 'Netflix Inc', which is a major step in their plan to make a living for themselves outside the royal family.

"Under the deal, whose value was not disclosed, the couple will produce films and series ranging from children's shows to scripted content," the streaming platform said.

The couple moved to Southern California with their infant son Archie this year after stepping back from royal duties in January and announcing plans to be more financially independent. They said that they will produce content on issues that resonate with them and that their non-profit 'Archewell' is focused on.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us," said the couple in their statement.

Meghan, a former star of the USA network television show 'Suits', has no plans to return to acting under the deal.

The couple has no previous experience as producers, but 'Netflix' said that they already have several projects in development, including a nature documentary series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women. They said that they plan to highlight diversity in front of and behind the camera.

"We are incredibly proud they have chosen 'Netflix' as their creative home," 'Netflix' Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement.

The streaming platform's deal follows a similar pact in 2018 with former USA President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.