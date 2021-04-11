Ronit does not believe in 'sleepwalking' through his characters

Ronit Roy believes to follow new approaches to play different roles. He says that while many people think they can 'sleepwalk' through roles, he feels that an actor can never do that.

"That is not true. I have read some critics writing that 'he can sleepwalk' through the role, but that is never the case. You can never do that. At least, I cannot," he admits.

The actor also says that even if he plays a father in multiple projects, each project will have a different angle which he needs to cater to.

"Every character that I do is different. I was a father in 'Udaan', '2 States' and '7 Kadam', but all three roles were different. Being the same actor in all these characters might be similar but they are three different people," he shares.

Roy further mentions that he does not take up roles that does not require him to put in an effort.

"It is never sleepwalking. The roles that can be sleepwalked, I do not do them," he states. The actor has been part of films such as 'Student of the Year', 'Midnight's Children' as well as TV shows such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu', 'Bandini' and many others. On OTT, he has been part of the 'Disney+ Hotstar' web series 'Hostages' and '7 Kadam'.