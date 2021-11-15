Rohit responds to criticism of Muslim villains

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty responded to the criticism of Muslim villains in 'Sooryavanshi' and asked why his Hindu villains did not create an issue earlier.

In a new interview, Rohit said that while making the film, there was no specific thought behind making villains out of a certain caste or religion. Starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, 'Sooryavanshi' also featured Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in guest appearances.

In an interview with a news portal, Rohit Shetty was asked about 'bad Muslim-good Muslim' narrative in 'Sooryavanshi', to which he responded: "If I ask you one question - Jaykant Shikre (the antagonist in 'Singham', essayed by Prakash Raj) was a Hindu, then came in this universe (Rohit Shetty's cop universe which includes 'Singham', 'Singham Returns' and 'Simmba'), a Hindu Godman who was the villain. In 'Simmba', Durva Yashwant Ranade (played by Sonu Sood) was a Maharashtrian. In these three films, negative forces were Hindu. Why was not that a problem?"

He added, "If there is a terrorist who is from Pakistan, what caste will he be? We, the creators of 'Sooryavanshi', are not talking about caste."

"There is a thought with which a film is made. We never thought that way. Why is it being discussed? If we have a sleeper cell, then what caste will a sleeper cell be? Why is a bad and good person being linked to caste, when we as makers never thought about it? If it was wrong, everyone would have talked about it. A few people are talking and it is their point of view which they need to change, not us," he added.