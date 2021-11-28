Rohit confirms the fifth instalment of 'Golmaal' franchise

Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' continues to win hearts and is enjoying a strong run at the box office. And the filmmaker recently confirmed that he will be taking ahead of the 'Golmaal' franchise with its fifth instalment.

In an interview with a news portal, Rohit Shetty confirmed that 'Golmaal 5' will happen and it is something that can never end.

On the other hand, the filmmaker refused 'Singham 3' would revolve around Article 370. He revealed that there are a lot of speculations being made on the story 'Singham 3'. According to him, this is happening because of the rage created by 'Sooryavanshi', so everyone is talking about 'Singham'.

Rohit further revealed that there is at least one year left for 'Singham 3' to begin. It would not start a year from now.

Meanwhile, speaking about the film's success, Rohit Shetty had told a news agency in an interview, "I am very happy for not just the film doing well, but for various other reasons too. The feeling of seeing theatre owners and people who work

in those theatres is fantastic. The audience too has come out and spoken of their theatre experience as if they have seen a theatre for the first time."

"All this gives me a high. It makes me feel humbled and happy. The film had to release and earn its money. We knew the project had a scale and it was a brand so it would do a certain amount of business and people would like the film. Getting so much love from the audience, theatre owners and the film industry is something I will remember my whole life. This film will always be special for me," Shetty added.