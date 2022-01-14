'Robert was jealous of Chris while filming The Avengers'

It is easy to see the insane success of the 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' as inevitable more than a decade into its existence, but many things could have gone wrong. If the early movies had not been successful with both critics and audiences, the 'MCU' would have died an early death. What was established with Robert Downey Jr-starrer Iron Man soon turned into a billion-dollar franchise.

Another thing was to juggle multiple actors and massage their egos so they would play well with others. Jeremy Renner, known for essaying the role of Clint Barton or Hawkeye and who recently appeared in the 'Disney+' series on the character, opened up about Chris Hemsworth and how he and the others were unfamiliar with his work.

While speaking on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast, he spoke about his experience of filming 2012's 'The Avengers'. He said that while he, Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson knew each other, the Australian star Hemsworth was new to them. While Downey Jr played Iron Man and Johansson played Black Widow, Hemsworth played Thor.

"If you ever played any sports, it was like joining a new team. I knew Robert Downey Jr. I knew Scarlett Johansson. I just did not know Hemsworth," Renner said.

He added that Hemsworth made too good of an impression on the cast and crew, as, in Renner's words, he

was 'the tallest' and 'the most good-looking' of the team. That led Downey Jr to drop the bomb and say, "Damn

this guy."