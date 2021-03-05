Robert to voice Tony Stark in 'What If…?

When Robert Downey Jr's character Tony Stark or Iron Man sacrificed himself at the end of 'Avengers: Endgame', fans

had been demanding his return to the 'Marvel Cinematic

Universe' (MCU). However, the actor revealed something surprising about his super-hero character.

"It is funny, I bumped into Keanu Reeves the other day, somewhere in Malibu, I think and he told me he had just been filming 'The Matrix' again, he had stepped back into that world that he once occupied. I asked him what it felt like: 'Like being in Australia.' What I am saying is there was a Spider-Man before Tom Holland and there will be a Spider-Man after Tom Holland. Those are facts, Tommo. Sorry," said the actor.

He added, "Well, I have alighted for now. I have the real world to save now. But never say never."

Downey Jr will be reprising the role through his voice. He will voice Tony in the upcoming animated series 'What If…?', which imagines alternate

scenarios within 'MCU' as

in what if Peggy Carter was injected with the 'Super Soldier' serum, or T'Challa became Star-Lord.