Robert signs an overall production deal with 'WB'

Los Angeles: Robert Pattinson signed an overall deal with the production banner 'Warner Bros'.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter', the overall production deal also encompasses other 'Warner' divisions, including 'New Line Cinema', 'Warner Bros Television', 'HBO' and 'HBO Max'.

The deal, which represents the Hollywood actor's first foray into producing is for theatrical 'SVOD' (HBO Max) and 'WBTV' properties.

"'Warner Bros Pictures' and 'HBO' have always been synonymous with groundbreaking filmmaking," said the 35-year-old actor.

He added, "I'm thrilled to be working with them to discover the most exciting new voices in film and television and help bring their visions to life. I have loved working with the studio over the years and have so much respect for their dedication, their willingness to take chances and their desire to push the envelope creatively."

Robert Pattinson had most recently featured in the studio's blockbuster movie 'Tenet', which was directed by Christopher Nolan.

The actor will be seen next as DC superhero Batman in Matt Reeves' directorial 'The Batman', which is backed by 'Warner Bros'.

The movie, which will also feature Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell will release in March 2022.