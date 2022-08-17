Robert De Niro to star in Warner Bros mob drama film 'Wise Guys'
Los Angeles: Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro is set to play the lead in filmmaker Barry Levinson's mob drama "Wise Guys" set at Warner Bros.
"Wise Guys" is a period piece centred on Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, a pair of Italian Americans running two separate crime families during the mid-20th century.
According to entertainment website Deadline, De Niro will be taking on both key roles in the film, scheduled to be released theatrically.
"Goodfellas" scribe Nicholas Pileggi has penned the script.
"Wise Guys" marks De Niro and Levinson's fifth collaboration following the Emmy-nominated HBO TV movie "The Wizard of Lies", "What Just Happened", "Wag the Dog" and "Sleepers".
