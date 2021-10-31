'Robert cried after knowing about Iron Man's death'

Marvel's most successful director duo Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that Robert Downey Jr got teary-eyed when he first got to know that his Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, will die at the end of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

In the latest book titled 'The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe' by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry, the Russo Brothers, along with several other 'Marvel' associates and actors have unraveled stories about making its 23 films.

In the book, Joe and Anthony Russo recalled the moment when Robert Downey Jr was told about the ultimate fate of his Tony Stark.

"When we started winding down the pitch and getting to his death, Robert started crying. When we were done, he said, 'That is awesome'. That was when we knew that we had to do it. Because he felt it," Joe said in the book, according to 'Business Insider'.

"In a way, it is almost like a death in the family. When you are saying to someone, 'All these people you have loved and have hung out with for 10 years? That is all going to go away because we want to tell a story a certain way'," said Joe Russo in the book.

"What we wanted to do is communicate the entire pitch to Robert, because he had so much creative ownership over the character."