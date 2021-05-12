RJ Roopsha's Podcast Series

New Delhi: 'Maayer Golpo Boli', a series comprising of 10 episodes will culminate on May 18. This is a special audio tribute for her Maa, Susmita Dasgupta, who departed on the same day in 2005. Exactly 3 weeks after Roopsha had joined the FM station in the position of a Radio Jockey. In a few years, Coffeehouse Classics became the habit of the city, the No. 1 show in Kolkata (Source RAM). The podcasts are available on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon music. The initial reactions are very promising and so is the podcast industry in India.



Before the pandemic changed the world, her first series 'Musings with Roopsha' was an interesting blend with 5 variety of subjects. Her Podcast with veteran PR icon Rita Bhimani threw light on the importance of effective communication in such a dynamic digital world. Time Indians spent on audio streaming platforms grew in leaps from March last year. Spotify, JioSaavn and Gaana also diversified their podcast offerings in 2020 to meet growing demand of a country which is at present the 3rd largest Podcast market in the world after US and China.

When the words need to pour, let it rain. On Mother's Day, Roopsha Dasguupta (RJ Rupsha of Coffeehouse Classics in Radio Mirchi) launched Roopsha's Podcast - Season 2.