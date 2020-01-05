Riverdal actor Vanessa marries Kopech

Los Angeles: 'Riverdale' actor Vanessa Morgan has tied the knot with professional baseball player Michael Kopech.

The actor, who plays Toni Topaz in The CW teen drama series, exchanged vows with Kopech in front of their closest family and friends, during an intimate ceremony on January 4 in Homestead, Florida.

Skeet Ulrich and Madelaine Petsch were among the members of the 'Riverdale' cast were also present, reported E! News.

"We both knew the first day we met that 'this is it' and I'm so excited that today officially starts our forever," Morgan added.