Riverdal actor Vanessa marries Kopech
Los Angeles: 'Riverdale' actor Vanessa Morgan has tied the knot with professional baseball player Michael Kopech.
The actor, who plays Toni Topaz in The CW teen drama series, exchanged vows with Kopech in front of their closest family and friends, during an intimate ceremony on January 4 in Homestead, Florida.
Skeet Ulrich and Madelaine Petsch were among the members of the 'Riverdale' cast were also present, reported E! News.
"We both knew the first day we met that 'this is it' and I'm so excited that today officially starts our forever," Morgan added.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Tax haven trusts come under scanner of Swiss bank5 Jan 2020 5:57 PM GMT
Threat' video: FIR against BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya5 Jan 2020 5:56 PM GMT
HP revenue collections up 17.3%5 Jan 2020 5:55 PM GMT
Ensure safety of Indians in Gulf: Amarinder to Centre5 Jan 2020 5:55 PM GMT
Coal Scam: CBI books Nippon Denro Ispat Ltd over...5 Jan 2020 5:54 PM GMT