Ritesh to make OTT debut with Netflix

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is set to put his feet in the world of OTT space. As per news reports, the 'Ek Villain' star will be seen next in a project, which is to be helmed by Shashanka Ghosh.

The film is said to be streamed on 'Netflix' on its release. As per reports, the movie was scheduled to go on floors in February but got pushed ahead due to the second wave of COVID-19.

"This 'Netflix Original' was earlier supposed to go on floors in late February but was pushed after the Maharashtra government announced the lockdown in response to the devastating COVID-19 wave currently ravaging India," the reports stated.

The report further added, "The film is now scheduled to hit the floors in July if the shooting restrictions are lifted by then."

"Riteish Deshmukh is said to be playing a larger-than-life character in this social-comedy, meant for a 2022 premiere," the reports mentioned.

Produced by well-known writer Rajat Arora, it will star one of the popular actors from the South film industry. Ritesh will begin shooting for it after he wraps up a trilogy on 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' helmed by Nagraj Manjule.