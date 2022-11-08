Millennium Post
Home > Entertainment > Riteish Deshmukh's 'Mister Mummy' to release on Nov 18 in theatres
Entertainment

Riteish Deshmukh's 'Mister Mummy' to release on Nov 18 in theatres

BY PTI8 Nov 2022 7:03 AM GMT
Riteish Deshmukhs Mister Mummy to release on Nov 18 in theatres
X

Mumbai: Bollywood actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer "Mister Mummy" is set to release on November 18, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The comedy-drama is directed by Shaad Ali of "Bunty Aur Babli" fame and is backed by Bhushan Kumar's 'T-Series', Krishna Kumar, Ali and Siva Ananth.

'T-Series' unveiled the trailer and also shared the release date of the movie on their official 'Twitter' handle.

"The good news is coming your way to take you on a bumpy ride! #MisterMummy Delivering on November 18, 2022," the tweet read.

"Mister Mummy" revolves around a couple played by Deshmukh and D'Souza with opposing choices when it comes to children.

"But destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts on a mad, bumpy ride of comedy and drama," the official synopsis read.

Besides "Mister Mummy", Deshmukh and D'Souza will also feature in the upcoming Marathi movie "Ved".

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X