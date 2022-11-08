Riteish Deshmukh's 'Mister Mummy' to release on Nov 18 in theatres

Mumbai: Bollywood actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer "Mister Mummy" is set to release on November 18, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The comedy-drama is directed by Shaad Ali of "Bunty Aur Babli" fame and is backed by Bhushan Kumar's 'T-Series', Krishna Kumar, Ali and Siva Ananth.

'T-Series' unveiled the trailer and also shared the release date of the movie on their official 'Twitter' handle.

"The good news is coming your way to take you on a bumpy ride! #MisterMummy Delivering on November 18, 2022," the tweet read.

"Mister Mummy" revolves around a couple played by Deshmukh and D'Souza with opposing choices when it comes to children.

"But destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts on a mad, bumpy ride of comedy and drama," the official synopsis read.

Besides "Mister Mummy", Deshmukh and D'Souza will also feature in the upcoming Marathi movie "Ved".