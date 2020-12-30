Ring in the New Year at the Imperial

Travel through the epicurean legends of Italy, India and South-East Asia at each of The Imperial's restaurants, for a gala New Year's Eve dinner. Heighten the excitement and experience pleasurable dining, truly The Imperial way.



1911 Restaurant offers a sumptuous 'New Year Eve Dinner Buffet' with a selection of fine delicacies like seared yellow fin tuna nicoise, Tenderloin picattas and other succulent delights. Timings are 7 pm -11:45 pm and the buffet starts at Rs 3999 (taxes per person) and Rs 1999 (taxes per child) along with additional IMFL liquor at Rs 1999 and imported liquor at Rs 2999.

San GimiIgnano (Tuscan Italian Restaurant) will give its guests a taste of delectable Tuscan Italian food to choose from on New Year's Eve, featuring Zuppa Di Pesce-traditional soup with prawns, lean fish, squid, scallops, clams and mussels and many other items. The Spice Route (South –East Asian Restaurant) will embrace epicureans with South East Asian delights for New Year by Chef Veena Arora with hand crafted specialties.

On January 1, the New Year celebrations will be extended to elevate festive spirits with the most spectacular 'New Year Brunch Buffet' at 1911 Restaurant, where one can enjoy their favourite world cuisine and welcome 2021 in style. Pay a vist between 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm and enjoy the 'New Year's Brunch Buffet' at extremely nominal prices.