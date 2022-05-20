Rihanna welcomes baby boy with A$AP Rocky
Los Angeles:Singer Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend ASAP Rocky have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.
According to 'People' magazine, the couple welcomed the baby on March 13 and Rihanna is already home.
"Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," a source said.
The 34-year-old Grammy winner and Rocky, 33, announced they were expecting their first child together in January.
Throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna dropped some iconic maternity looks. In an April interview with 'Vogue', the 'Diamonds' singer said her 'body is doing incredible things right now and I'm not going to be ashamed of that'.
"I'm hoping that we were able to redefine what is considered decent for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now and I'm not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?" she said.
