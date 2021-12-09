Rihanna, Taylor Swift among 100 Most Powerful Women of 2021

Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift have landed on Forbes' list of '100 Most Powerful Women in 2021', along with Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and others. The business magazine's list features CEOs, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, artists, politicians and media personalities.

While Rihanna ranked 68 on the list, Beyonce ranked 76 and Taylor Swift ranked 78. MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took the number 1 spot while Kamala Harris took the second spot, with Melinda French Gates on the fifth spot. Oprah Winfrey is at the 23rd spot on the list of 100 most powerful women and Reese Witherspoon is at the 74th spot.

Rihanna's highlights included her billionaire status and credit must be given to her successful cosmetic line 'Fenty Beauty'. 'Forbes' has also stated that Rihanna's net worth is at 1.7 billion dollars. Recently, she has also been declared a National Hero of her native place Barbados.

As for Beyonce, the singer has been lauded for her 2018 'On the Run II' tour, where she collected roughly 5 million dollars per night with 'a total of more than 250 million dollars'. Queen Bey has also recently launched her collaborative collection with 'Adidas' named 'Halls of Ivy'.

Taylor Swift has been having her moments with 'Taylor's version' releases, which has been quite appreciated by the world. The singer's 10-minute version of her previous song 'All Too Well' topped the 'Billboard HOT 100 US' chart, becoming the longest song ever to do so. This record was previous proudly held by Don McLean's 'American Pie' for almost 50 long years.