Rihanna, Lil Nas X, Timothee turn fashionistas

New York: Billie Eilish went full glam in a huge peach ball gown at the pandemic delayed 'Met Gala' on September 13, while a fellow host of the evening, Amanda Gorman, was breathtaking in cobalt blue custom Vera Wang with a diamond laurel wreath in her hair.

Rihanna, ever the 'Met Gala' queen, showed up late in a huge black Balenciaga look and hat accompanied by A ap Rocky in a multi-coloured quilted coat from 'ERL'. She wore over 267 carats of Bulgari diamonds, including two choker necklaces.

Co-host Timothee Chalamet raced onto 'Fifth Avenue' to take selfies with fans before walking up the steps of the 'Metropolitan Museum of Art' for his entrance after a marching band and gymnast Nia Dennis kicked off the long-awaited evening.

This year's event official theme of the fundraiser for the museum 'Costume Institute' was 'American Independence', leaving plenty of room for interpretation.

Just ask Lil Nas X, who did a Lady Gaga-esque striptease on the carpet in gold Versace, from cape to armour to an embellished jumpsuit.

Eilish, the belle of the ball, wore Oscar de la Renta.

She told 'Vogue': "It was time for this. I feel like I have grown so much over the last few years."

Chalamet had Converse sneakers on his feet but Cartier diamonds on his look. Chalamet called his outfit, including Rick Owens sweatpants, 'a bit of everything', just like America.

Alfonso Navas, the fashion editor for 'Esquire', lauded his fashion choices as 'a smart play on the theme by interpreting American icons in sportwear'.

Gorman's dress, which included more than 3,000 hand-sewn crystals, was made to evoke a starry night sky.

Another of the hosts, Naomi Osaka, wanted to celebrate all her cultures Japan, Haitian and the US and picked a Louis Vuitton gown designed in collaboration with her sister, Mari Osaka. It was a swirly blue, aqua and purple print with long black ruffle sleeves and a wide red sash.

If this gala produced a trend, it is huge statement sleeves, with some stars and stripes thrown in. There was a smattering of red, as in the red, white and blue of the American flag.

Karlie Kloss wore red Carolina Herrera with huge ruffles at the neck and sleeves. Jennifer Hudson also chose red sans sleeves. Also in red were Ella Emhoff. Ralph Lauren dressed Jennifer Lopez in a faux fur wrap with a dark brown crystal and beaded look in her signature plunge at the neck and high slit, a wide-brimmed Western-style hat on her head. She and Ben Affleck smooched with masks on days after their red carpet coming out in Venice.