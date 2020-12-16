Richa turns into an adult film star

The two-minute trailer of Richa Chadha-starrer 'Shakeela' recently came out on the Internet. The film's trailer shows how a young girl from a modest family gets forced to become an adult star, but also one who keeps her conscience clean, no matter who the adversary is.

The trailer starts with news reports of the legendary 1990s adult star Silk Smitha's untimely death by suicide. Questions raise as to who would fill the void. The next few montages establish Shakeela's lower middle-class existence and how she had no aspirations beyond marriage.

However, the untimely death of her father leads to her family moving to the city to seek better lives. At one point her mother tells her, 'If we have to survive in this city, then either I have to sell my body or you have to do the same onscreen."

The next few scenes give us quick glimpses of Shakeela as the attractive temptress. Pankaj Tripathi's character also comes into view. His character is that of a scheming, womanising superstar with an eye for spotting nubile newcomers.

The trailer ends with Shakeela confronting Pankaj's character Salim: 'Maine joh bhi kia, khule aam kiya, purdeh ke saamne, kisi ko dhokha nahin dia. Kisi pe zabardasti nahin hai ki woh meri picture aa ke dekhe."

In real life, Shakeela was an adult star of the early 2000s who had worked primarily in the South Indian film industries. At one time, she had challenged the might of the biggest stars of the day.