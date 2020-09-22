Richa to sue Payal Ghosh

Mumbai: Actor Richa Chadha said that she initiated 'appropriate' legal action after her name was dragged in a 'defamatory' manner by actor Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.

The actor also claimed that Kashyap boasted about his connection with Amitabh Bachchan and claimed that there were other female artistes who he got intimate with, including Chadha.

Chadha took to 'Twitter' to share her lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar's statement.

"Our client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest," the lawyer's statement read.

The statement further read that the 'Fukrey' star condemned her name being 'unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner' into controversies and allegations raised by 'third parties.'

"No woman can be allowed to misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations," added the lawyer.