Richa takes a dig at B'wood directors

Richa Chadha shared a blog post, in which she had bared her heart out on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor captioned her blog post on 'Twitter' as "Alvida dost. Please read only if you are serious about change. With malice to none and love to all!"

In her post, the 'Fukrey' star has addressed issues like privileges, insiders, outsiders and nepotism. Apart from these issues, she also stated that the filmmakers, who were posting condolences messages for Sushant, were the same who had replaced actresses.

"Several directors were seen sharing condolence messages a month ago. Many of these had run down movies of their peers before the release of films. They also replaced actresses who refused to sleep with them at the last minute and several have in fact repeatedly forecasted 'iska kuch nahi hoga'. You are not god. Stop infecting the world with your jadedness and cynicism," she wrote.

Richa further stated that in this business, one cannot even trust one's own agency and manager and also shared her personal experience.

The actor added, "I had once confronted an ex-agent of mine if he thought it was wrong to steal from one's own client. This 'desi' Hagrid brazenly declared 'ye toh sab karte hain'. Unfortunately, this is a standard operation procedure in our business."

"I saw journalists, publicists and people posting messages of how they were sick of the business and its 'toxicity'. Some among these are the most venomous people you might come across. They themselves could be under-investigation on charges of fraud, rape, paedophilia but will not desist from participating in the demonstration of the very hierarchy they claim to hate," she wrote further.

Richa also mentioned about an actor, who had a press release ready even before actor Irrfan Khan had died so that they could milk the tragedy and be in the same frame one last time.