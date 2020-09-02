Richa, Pulkit says CBI has no proof of SSR's murder

Actors Richa Chadha and her 'Fukrey' co-star Pulkit Samrat shared links of a report, which said that how the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not find any proof of murder as of now in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. As per reports, a leading news channel spoke to three unnamed CBI officials.

Pulkit tweeted a live updated link of the publication and wrote: "#JusticeForSSR #JusticeForRheaChakroborthy". Richa retweeted him, saying: "Is this the latest update? Wow."

The report said that while quoting the officials that "probe team has so far not found any evidence to suggest that Rajput was murdered". The officials also said that they were focusing on the suicide angle and examining if the case can be made into abetment to suicide.

The agency had recreated the crime scene, gone through all the evidence collected by Mumbai Police and interrogated key suspects in the case, including the late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.

"As per the team that is probing the case, none of the forensic reports, statements of the key suspects or the reconstruction of the crime scene suggest that this is a case of homicide. The agency has not closed the murder investigation, but it is focused on the suicide angle for now," the report said.

The next key element in the investigation would be the forensic report.