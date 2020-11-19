Richa honoured with 'Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award'

Actor Richa Chadha became the recipient of 'Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award 2020' for her significant contribution to Indian cinema. The 'Panga' star received the honour on November 7, 2020, at Raj Bhawan from the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The event was attended by a slim crowd of 25 people.

In a statement, Richa mentioned that the award she was honoured with was something that she will hold close to her heart. She said, "It is an honour that I will hold close to my heart. For an actor who has had no godfather, every achievement feels precious and well earned. The award reiterates my faith in my dreams. It has been a long journey to this point and standing by my value system and making movies that mean something more than just entertainment has always been my endeavour."

"I am grateful for this win and it will only embolden me to choose better projects in future. For the year that we have had, it remains a continual duty of artistes to support the lesser privileged and help reinstate their lives. The job of an actor goes beyond an entertainer's. We all carry the responsibility of uplifting the society, and as an influencer,

I urge that more people join in supporting the lesser privileged. It is equally our responsibility to vouch for continual support to the medical fraternity and COVID-19 warriors, who have brought us out of the most tumultuous year of our lives," added Chadha.