Richa files defamation suit against Payal and KRK

Actor Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh, a news channel and Kamaal R Khan before Bombay High Court for alleged defamatory statements against her. She also sought Rs 1.1 crore as damages from them.

Earlier, Payal had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault and mentioned Richa's name in interviews, while talking about the alleged incident.

Richa sought an order from the court for restraining her and unknown others from making any such defamatory statements in the future. Additionally, she also sought the withdrawal of such videos and tweets, besides demanding an apology on 'Twitter' and other websites.

As per the report, the petition was filed by the 'Fukrey' star through her advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar. The petition said that defamatory statements had continued despite her sending a legal notice to the actor.

Subsequently, Richa had sent a legal notice to Payal. Giving an update on the development, Richa had said that after failed attempts to deliver a hard copy of the notice to the actor, she had accepted it.

Earlier, Payal Ghosh had alleged that Anurag told her that other actors such as Richa Chadha and Huma Qureshi have also got work from him in exchange for sexual favours. Richa then filed a defamation suit against her. Responding to it, the actor said, "I have nothing to do with Richa Chadha. I did not defame her so I do not understand what her case is about. I have said only what Anurag Kashyap has told me. I did not give my own opinion. So this defamation case is not valid."