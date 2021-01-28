Richa criticises SC's refusal to grant relief to 'Tandav' crew

Fukrey' star Richa Chadha reacted against the Supreme Court's refusal to grant relief to the makers and actors of the controversial 'Amazon Prime Video' web series 'Tandav' over criminal cases lodged against them in multiple states.

Recently, the court had turned down their petition requesting interim protection from arrest as it cited that 'right to freedom of speech is not absolute'. Sharing a tweet on the apex court's decision, Richa wrote, "Priorities of the apex court!"

'Tandav' had landed in trouble for allegedly showing Hindu deities in a poor light. Though the contentious scenes were removed, several political leaders demanded strict action against the makers. Multiple FIRs against the series' director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer, writer, actors and Amazon India Originals' head Aparna Purohit were filed in six states.

The makers of the web series are currently facing criminal cases for hurting religious sentiments and insulting religion punishable under sections 153A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code.

Gauahar Khan, who plays Maithili in 'Tandav', also expressed astonishment at the Supreme Court's decision.