Richa comes out in support of Shilpa Shetty

Ever since Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been booked in a porn case, the actor has been attracting unwarranted attention from trolls. Earlier this week, Hansal Mehta tweeted in favour of Shilpa. Now on Saturday, Richa Chadha reacted on trolls against Shilpa and expressed that women are always blamed for men's mistakes. "We've made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she's suing," Chadha's tweet read.

On Friday, Hansal Mehta wrote, "If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy.

It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out."

"This silence is a pattern. In good times everybody parties together. In bad times there is deafening silence. There is isolation. No matter what the ultimate truth the damage is already done," he continued.

"This vilification is a pattern. If the allegations are against a film person there is a rush to invade privacy, to pass sweeping judgement, to character-assassinate, to fill 'news' with trashy gossip – all at the cost of individuals and their dignity. This is the cost of silence," the filmmaker concluded.

Shilpa's mentor and producer Ratan Jain also came forward in support of the Hungama 2 actor. "As much as I know Shilpa, she will not do something like that at all, said Ratan Jain."