Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal - A lovely match made in heaven

On October 4, Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated their union and love for each other as they shared snapshots from their wedding photoshoot on their 'Instagram' handles.

Sharing the same set of wedding pictures, Fazal wrote, "Ek daur hum bhi hai. Ek Silsila tum bhi ho," while Chadha wrote, "I got you."

For the celebration, which took place in Lucknow, the couple gave complete royalty vibes as they wore custom bridal dresses by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Richa Chadha looked stunning in a classic off-white 'chikankari' kurti with a heavily embroidered yoke and borders, followed by a net dupatta that was exquisitely accented with Swarovski crystals in an all-over pattern along with a trail. Ali Fazal wore a muted gold-beige slit long tussar silk sherwani with detailed 'resham' hand embroidery and a dash of gold at the hem.

Fazal's 'Mirzapur' co-actors Rasika Dugal, Priyanshu Painyuli and their colleagues showered him with love in the comments section of his 'Instagram' handle.

The celebration involved a qawwali performance by the Sabri Brothers of Rajasthan. The food was meticulously prepared by 'Lebua', a heritage hotel in the centre of Lucknow. The decor was done keeping in mind the Awadhi Lucknowi culture. The venue looked stunning with golden custom-made drapes and chandelier candle holders.

However, rumours were running wild that the couple will tie the knot on the night of October 4 in an intimate wedding in Mumbai. Regarding this, the couple's spokesperson issued a clarification.

"This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding," read the statement of the spokesperson.

The spokesperson set the record straight that the couple's week-long festivities were just a celebration of their union.

"Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as was already mentioned by them on September 29 in their statements. They have hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now doing a final event with a reception tonight in Mumbai," read the note that came hours ahead of the Bollywood-style reception that is reported to be held in an iconic mill in Byculla, Mumbai.

The note also revealed details about why the couple chose to go the traditional route to celebrate their union.

"They wanted to celebrate both their Punjabi and Lucknowi culture. The details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage. The clothes too were designed with special touches being added through heirloom jewellery and custom-made trousseau including a saree custom made to reflect their love story," the note concluded.

Ali and Richa took to their 'Instagram' handle on September 29 to reveal in a voice note that they have been husband and wife for over two years.

"Two years ago, we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life," the couple said while revealing that they postponed their wedding festivities.

Although the party was delayed, the couple made sure to keep up with tradition and host a sangeet, mehendi and even a cocktail party followed by a DJ night to make sure all their families and friends could be a part of the celebrations.