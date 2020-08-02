'Rhea was oozing negativity during Jalebi shoot'

Kajol Tyagi, who worked with Rhea Chakraborty in 'Jalebi', accused her of 'faking grief' in the video released by her after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an abetment to suicide case against her and her family. Kajol also claimed that Rhea was 'oozing negativity' during the shoot of the film.

Responding to Rhea's video statement, Barretto wrote on 'Instagram', "After Sushant started dating this female, he was not allowed to be in touch with any of us! His numbers were changed and we all know that! We all tried reaching him but we could not! The statement from his dad says she did not even let him talk to his family! Yes the truth will be out and we will make sure! Satyamev jayate back at you Rhea Chakraborty!"

"Krissann I'm insanely proud of you for commenting. I was part of the movie 'Jalebi' before it went for the reshoot and shot with her for a

couple of weeks and I remember Rhea oozing negativity

literally. I mean in this video,

she also kept her hands folded so that the body language experts have a harder time? Well it is evident that she is faking grief," wrote Kajol in response to Krissann's comment.

Rhea recently released a video, in which she said, "I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice ."