Rhea urges people to live life off social media

Of late, Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has been sharing posts and stories on 'Instagram' more regularly than she used to. On August 31, the model-actor shared an 'Instagram' story on the social media habits of people, urging them to spend more time in the real world.

"Mindless scrolling on social media causes disengagement in real life. Disengagement in real life makes it seem dull and boring. Live your life, your life is not here. It is all around you. Love, RC," read Rhea's late-night musing.

One of Rhea's more recent post on the social media platform was a picture post dedicated to

her close friend, Shibani Dandekar. On Shibani's birthday, Rhea shared a photo of the two of them, writing, "The woman on the right is everything the woman on the left ever wants to be - loving, kind, brave and righteous! On your birthday, I want to tell you that one friend like Shibani Dandekar is all anyone should ever wish for. Happy birthday to the most special girl. I love you so much!"

Shibani had stood by Rhea's side when she was accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and after Rhea got bail, the friends were even photographed together on multiple occasions.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi thriller 'Chehre'. Rhea has also gotten back to filming an unnamed project, of which she shared a picture on her social media fairly recently.