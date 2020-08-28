Rhea slams Ankita

After being in the media glare for almost two months after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, actor Rhea Chakraborty finally decided to speak up. Accused in the FIR registered by the late actor's family in connection to his death and also accused of money laundering, Rhea talked about the 'Raabta' star's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

The 'Pavitra Rishta' star, in her series of earlier media interactions, claimed that the late actor was in touch with her during 'Manikarnika' shoot, but also stated that she was not in touch with Sushant for four years. However, Rhea slammed this claim of Ankita.

The 'Jalebi' star claimed that contrary to Ankita's statement in various media interactions of being in touch with Sushant when she was shooting for 'Manikarnika', Rhea mentioned that she was pretty confident that nothing of this sort happened for the past four years.

Also, when it came to allegations on Rhea about handling finances of Sushant, she stated if that would have been the case, she would have stopped the late actor from paying the installment of the property, in which Ankita is currently residing.

Rhea also spoke about the bond she shared with the late Bollywood actor and what she is going through post his demise. She affirmed that she has suicidal thoughts post Sushant's death.

"Yes, I have. Or someone should just shoot us. We are middle-class people, respect is everything for us and we have nothing left now. Today I am a drug dealer, tomorrow I am something else. Everyone is after us," said Rhea.

She further went on to add that she has full trust in CBI, the government and justice. Rhea stated that she will fight till the end and will bring out the truth.

Followed by being addressed as Mahesh Bhatt's girlfriend, Rhea also shed light on Sushant's manager Disha Salian during her interaction with a leading news channel. Disha died on June 9, after she reportedly jumped from the 14-floor of a building in Malad.

In her conversation, she mentioned Disha being assigned by an agency named 'Cornerstone' to handle Sushant's work in March 2020 and not before that, prior to which Shruti Modi was handling his work. She also revealed that the 'Kai Po Che' actor himself had asked Shruti to take leave as she had fractured her leg, post which Disha came on board to handle the late actor's work. Further mentioning, the 'Sonali Cable' star revealed that she barely interacted with Disha for a couple of minutes and was not in touch with her.

When asked about what was Sushant's reaction to Disha's death, Rhea shared about not being around the actor when Disha's suicide news broke and people who were present at his house then would know better.