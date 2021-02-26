Rhea removed from 'Chehre' poster

After facing many harsh media and court trials for the death of her boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, it seems Rhea Chakraborty has still not found any respite.

As the first poster of her new film 'Chehre' had come out recently, it featured actors Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor and Bengali actor Dhritiman Chatterjee. However, Rhea was nowhere to be seen.

A close friend of the 'Jalebi' star said, "Not even in her wildest dream had Rhea anticipated this snub. After all that she had gone through in 2020, she was somehow trying to piece together her life again, only to be rudely awakened to this. She is not welcomed in Bollywood it seems."

"After what she went through, do you think this snub would shatter her? Not at all, as she has fought many hurdles during the last year. She would fight this one too."

Director Rumi Jaffrey, who is known to be a close friend of Rhea, kept mum on the issue.

"Rumi Jaffrey had no say in the matter. He was not consulted about the date of release of 'Chehre' or Rhea going missing from the poster," said a source.