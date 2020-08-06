Sushant Singh Rajput's death sent shockwaves across the nation and the mystery around his passing away continues even over 50 days post his demise. Speaking on the whole case, the veteran actor Shekhar Suman said, "I have always called it a murder from the first day. I never said that it was a murder or a suicide. You can see that right from the beginning as the narrative was set for a suicide theory. We need to be very thankful to the cop who was there and illegally sent out pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput. I think the actor's episode and story emanated from there when people closed upon the photographs and said it looked like a clear cut case of murder being passed off as suicide."

"The mark was suspicious because it was a symmetrical mark that formed an 'O' sign. Also his face was not distorted and it seemed he was probably drugged and then murdered. He used to write so much and he would have obviously left a suicide note," added the actor with more visible evidence.

"I'm not exonerating her. I'm definitely saying that Rhea is the culprit. In her own way, what she was doing, she had an agenda. Maybe she is involved with the mastermind. Who knows? That is why we want a CBI enquiry for the facts to come out. She is part of the script and the game. But Rhea could be a smaller fish used for small time crimes. There could be bigger minds maneuvering her."